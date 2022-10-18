New Hanover Community Endowment introduces executive vice president of programs & operations, chief financial officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment has announced the hiring of two individuals to leadership roles.

Per an announcement from William Buster, president and CEO of NHCE, Lakesha McDay has been hired for the role of executive vice president of programs and operations.

“We are honored to add the depth, knowledge, and professionalism of Lakesha to our team!” stated Buster in a LinkedIn post.

Additionally, a NHCE representative informed WECT that Joel Beeson has been appointed to serve as the chief financial officer.

NHCE was established with $1.25 billion from the sale of New Hanover Regional Hospital to Novant Health. The Endowment’s mission is to improve the health, education, safety and economic opportunity of every person in the New Hanover County community.

For more information about the New Hanover Community Endowment, please visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.