NC Girl Scouts council receives $2.4 million donation for program improvements

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As part of a $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts USA, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave $2.4 million to Girl Scouts - North Carolina Coastal Pines.

“We are excited and honored to accept this generous and transformative gift and want to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to MacKenzie Scott for recognizing Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines’ impact in our communities and in the lives of thousands of girls and their families in central and eastern North Carolina,” said Girl Scouts - NCCP CEO Lisa Jones in the announcement.

Per a Girl Scouts release on October 18, the gift will go towards improving the accessibility, facilities and programming by the group.

“We are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging by creating a safe and welcoming environment for all through a shared responsibility of each and every member,” said Jones.

The council has centers in Raleigh, Goldsboro, Fayetteville and Wilmington with over 20,000 members and volunteers across the state.

MacKenzie Scott is an author and philanthropist who used to be married to billionaire Jeff Bezos, per her profile in Forbes.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

