Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men who was shot during an altercation that left several people hurt during a homecoming concert on the campus of Livingstone College on Saturday night is being charged with attempted murder.

“Our prayer is that those who are responsible for this act of violence and terror on our campus will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law swiftly and decisively,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony Davis.

Salisbury Police announced during a press conference on Tuesday that Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, is being charged. Kelly is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound that he suffered during the shooting.

“He was a victim that was shot but also identified as a shooter,” said Salisbury Police Captain P.J. Smith. “Mr. Kelly is not a Livingstone student.”

He will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police confirmed he is not a student.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the Livingstone campus off West Monroe Street in Salisbury. Hundreds had gathered for a homecoming concert by the rap artist Asian Doll when shots rang out.

“The act and images of Saturday night will be embedded in the minds of those who witnessed it in the days and weeks

Police said that one woman was treated and released after her neck was grazed by a bullet. Two men, including Kelly, were shot and are in the hospital. Two Livingstone College students were injured while trying to get to safety after the shots were fired.

Kelly is known to local law enforcement. In August he was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction in connection to an incident in which he was allegedly found in possession of a handgun with no serial number and a select-fire switch.

In that case, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshal’s Service in a joint operation targeting the residences of known and validated gang members on active probation.

One of the locations searched was Kelly’s home, 345 South Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury. Investigators say evidence was discovered during a probation search that led the sheriff’s office to obtain a search warrant for the residence. During that search, investigators found a .9-MM “Ghost Gun,” with a full-auto switch on the back slide of the gun. Also found was an AR-15 rifle. The Ghost Gun functioned as a fully automatic weapon.

Investigators say that in the back yard of the house was a Chevrolet Impala with numerous bullet holes in the driver’s side window and frame.

On August 25, 2022, the sheriff’s office obtained warrants for Kelly’s arrest, charging him with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On August 27, 2022, Kelly was arrested and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

In November 2018, Kelly was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for a Thanksgiving Day incident that left 19-year-old Tyjuan Jaquar Gibson dead.

Officials believe that on Thanksgiving afternoon, Kelly and Gibson were with several other teenagers at another home. Police said that Kelly had a handgun which discharged, striking Gibson.

Kelly and another individual then took Gibson to the hospital in a friend’s car and left him there, according to police.

Convicted in that 2018 case on June 30, 2020, Kelly received a suspended sentence of 30 months.

There may be additional suspects, officers said during Tuesday’s press conference, and are asking for help identifying a person wearing a face covering/mask, red jacket and dark-colored pants.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our community,” said Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander.

Anyone with information should send a private message to the Salisbury Police Department Facebook page, email the Rowan Reginal Crime Information Center (RRCIC) at rrcic@salisburync.gov, or call the Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 216-5262.

“If people don’t cooperate and give us the information, they might know it just makes it harder for us, longer for us to solve the case,” Captain Smith added.

“When these incidents happen, they don’t define who you are, but more importantly, what they do is reveal your resolve, and that’s what will do,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Davis promised to use nationally-known experts to reevaluate security on the campus. He said that seven officers were working the event on Saturday night, but metal detectors were not being used to screen attendees of the concert.

“If nothing had happened our protocol of having seven officers would have been great, but in light of what happened, we have to evaluate and think about it,” Davis said. “Gun violence is real not only in Salisbury but across this nation and we have to come together and lend our collective voices.”

Davis added that Livingstone College is a beacon of hope for many in the West End community of Salisbury, and for the students who come from across the country. He says the school will not be defined by this incident.

“One thing we will not do is close our gates and our doors because that would be irresponsible because Livingstone College is a beacon of hope for many people in the West End community and so our doors will continue to welcome our welcome hinges, but we will make sure we are able to do that safely.” he said. “We will continue executing our mission. We are resilient, relevant, and ready.”

