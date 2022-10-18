Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man convicted in death of Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. (KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he had stopped Solis in a residential neighborhood and was walking back to his patrol car.

The same jury in Houston that convicted Solis had begun hearing evidence Monday in the trial’s punishment phase.

Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Jerry Godfrey (left) and Lavar Gadson (right)
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

With colder temperatures on the way, turning on the heater might cost more if Duke Energy gets...
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike
Candidates running for spots on the North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate will...
N.C. House and Senate candidates to speak at election townhall
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water
Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement...
Man convicted of Texas deputy's murder asks for death penalty