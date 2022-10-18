Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Gov. Cooper announces more than $655 million given to child care centers

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is celebrating the success of a grant program to help child care centers across North Carolina.

One child care service impacted by these grants was the State Line Children’s World center in Scotland County. The governor toured the facility Tuesday and is highlighting how the support impacted their workforce.

“High-quality early learning gets children the strong start they need while allowing parents to stay in or get back into the workforce,” Cooper said. “These funds will help raise pre-school teacher pay so we can keep them in the profession to continue educating, nurturing and supporting our children.”

“High-quality early learning starts with a well-trained and educated workforce,” Ariel Ford, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education director said.

Davina Daberry, assistant director of State Line Children’s World, added that this grant helps get teachers better benefits like bonuses, paid wellness days, and mental health support. She also says this service will remain cost-free for parents and guardians thanks to the grant.

The NCDHHS announced it is extending the grant program that is supporting early care and learning teacher pay through December 2023.

Since the launch of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program, the NCDHHS says it has distributed more than $655 million to over 4,200 child care centers and family child care homes; 90% of total eligible child care programs have received grants in 99 counties.

Learn more about North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Jerry Godfrey (left) and Lavar Gadson (right)
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Dorothy Deaver
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine
Girl Scouts
NC Girl Scouts council receives $2.4 million donation for program improvements
Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 Andrew Jackson Overpass in...
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work
The semi-truck was carrying 22,000 lbs. of catfish and the load spilled during the crash,...
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes in Cumberland County