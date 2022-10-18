Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Get Fit with 6: paws4people introduces Cookie, discusses foundation’s mission

Cookie, a 5-month-old puppy in training, came into the studio with paws4people ahead of WECT’s Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cookie, a 5-month-old puppy in training, came into the studio with paws4people ahead of WECT’s Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival. The event, scheduled to occur on Oct. 22, will benefit paws4people.

A local organization, paws4people serves throughout the country by providing assistance dogs to people in need. Per their website, the nonprofit has trained over 1,200 dogs to assist in areas such as psychiatric service, mobility and crisis response.

“All of our dogs go through the same three training programs,” said Executive Administration Director Kaitlin Bellamy. “So, our puppy development here in Wilmington, based out of our facility in Castle Hayne. Then, they go on to our paws4prisons program in West Virginia, so they’re trained by inmate trainers up in West Virginia. Then they come back to Wilmington, for the third portion of their training, and they’re actually trained by UNCW students. We have a minor program at UNCW in assistance dog training.”

Per their website, paws4people presently focuses on providing dogs to:

  • Children and adolescents with physical, neurological, psychiatric and/or emotional disabilities
  • Veterans and service members with chronic/complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD), traumatic brain injuries (TBI), military sexual trauma and/or moral injury

“They pick their career, pick their clients,” said Sara Harts, director of the Puppy Development Center. “We’re not going to, you know, force them to do a line of work they don’t want to do. So it’s all on them, their choice.”

The Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival will take place at Waterline Brewing at 721 Surry St. in Wilmington. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22. For more information about the event, please visit the Get Fit with 6 webpage.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Jerry Godfrey (left) and Lavar Gadson (right)
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Cookie, a 5-month-old puppy in training, came into the studio with paws4people ahead of WECT’s...
Get Fit with 6: paws4people introduces Cookie, discusses foundation's mission
Since 2012, Without Limits Youth has given kids a place to learn the many benefits of running....
Get Fit with 6: Getting kids interested in running, Without Limits Youth
Get Fit with 6: Without Limits Youth helps get kids interested in running
Get Fit with 6: Getting kids interested in running, Without Limits Youth
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck