First Alert Forecast: chilliest fall air yet, frost worth watching for

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a well-advertised batch of chilly fall air arriving on crisp northwest breezes. Despite lots of sunshine, you’ll likely be reaching for a sweatshirt or jacket more often as temperatures struggle through the 50s and 60s through the day.

Expect dry skies, cool days, and chilly nights for the remainder of the work week. Daybreak low temperatures will regularly ping the upper 30s and lower 40s, and a few colder pockets are probable over mainland portions of the Cape Fear Region. Tap your WECT Weather App to see if your location is involved in any official National Weather Service Frost Advisories. In any case, consider some extra attention for sensitive plants and extra bedding for outdoor pets.

By the weekend, a trough of low pressure will sharpen off the Carolina Coast. For now, most of this system’s moisture appears likely to stay offshore, so your First Alert Forecast posts modest shower chances of 20% for Saturday and 40% for Sunday. Stay alert in case alterations become necessary as details get clearer.

