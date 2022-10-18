Senior Connect
East Bladen to name basketball court in honor of Evers

East Bladen High School will name its basketball coach in honor of Coach Patty Evers next month.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - East Bladen High School will name its basketball court in honor of Coach Patty Evers next month.

A ceremony will be held at the school on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.

“Coach Evers is the model of excellence on and off the court and has led the East Bladen Athletic Department, most notably the girls’ basketball program, to be known and respected across North Carolina. However, even more importantly, she has inspired our community and specifically hundreds of young ladies to become the best they can be,” the East Bladen Booster Club stated in a news release.

In her 26 years as a high school basketball head coach, Evers has a 565-134 record. After five years as head coach at Tar Heel High, Evers took over at East Bladen where she has compiled a 491-92 record over the last 21 years.

Under her guidance, the Lady Eagles have won 13 conference championships, reached the regionals 10 times, won four Eastern Regional championships, and were the state runner-up four times.

Among the many honors Evers has received are:

  • the 2021 John Wooden Legacy Award
  • the Doris Howard Female State Coach of the Year
  • the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award
  • the Homer Thompson “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award

Earlier this year, Evers and her two longtime assistants, Adam West and Megan Kirby, coached the East team to a 95-75 victory in the McDonald’s All-American All-Star Game in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

