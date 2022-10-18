Senior Connect
CFCC cosmetology department hosting Pink Day event

Cape Fear Community College's Cosmetology department is hosting a Pink Day event on Thursday, Oct. 20, to help raise breast cancer awareness.
Cape Fear Community College’s Cosmetology department is hosting a Pink Day event on Thursday, Oct. 20, to help raise breast cancer awareness.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s cosmetology department is hosting a Pink Day event on Thursday, Oct. 20, to help raise breast cancer awareness.

“We would like to honor survivors and those who have been affected by cancer by offering everyone a $10 Pink Bundle,” a news release states.

The bundle includes:

  • a pink manicure
  • shampoo and blow-dry style finished with a pink accessory
  • pink express facial

To book an appointment, call 910-362-7352.

Organizers are requesting all payments be made in cash only so the proceeds can be donated to a local foundation.

