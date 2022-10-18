CFCC cosmetology department hosting Pink Day event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s cosmetology department is hosting a Pink Day event on Thursday, Oct. 20, to help raise breast cancer awareness.

“We would like to honor survivors and those who have been affected by cancer by offering everyone a $10 Pink Bundle,” a news release states.

The bundle includes:

a pink manicure

shampoo and blow-dry style finished with a pink accessory

pink express facial

To book an appointment, call 910-362-7352.

Organizers are requesting all payments be made in cash only so the proceeds can be donated to a local foundation.

