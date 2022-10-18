Senior Connect
Carowinds expanding to year-round operations in 2023

The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March.
The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds will not go into hibernation after the holidays.

The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds staff announced Tuesday.

The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year, a news release stated.

The added winter operating days, in addition to the early season and spring break operations, will provide guests the opportunity to experience more seasonal events and explore Carowinds across the entire year.

Guests will experience rides, subject to routine maintenance, seasonal refurbishments and weather closures, according to the news release. Select Carowinds dining, merchandise locations and games will be open for guests during the winter operating days, park staff said.

The expanded operation coincides with Carowinds celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

At the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be the debut of Aeronautica Landing, which will include the introduction of five new themed attractions opening in 2023 as well as a re-theming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.

