Cape Fear Cooking: Perfect Pumpkin Soup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now nearly a month into fall, it’s a great time to dust off your cookbook and find that special soup recipe.
Or you can enjoy this simple yet delicious Pumpkin Soup recipe from Chef Gwen Gulliksen at the GLOW Academy of Wilmington.
Chef Gwen uses coconut milk, curry, and cumin to give the dish a decidedly southeast Asian flavor, but you can take this base recipe in so many directions.
And besides, it’s fall, who doesn’t love pumpkin anything? Enjoy!
Chef Gwen’s Pumpkin Soup Recipe:
Ingredients:
Pumpkin Puree 1 can
Coconut Milk, unsweetened 1 can
Curry Powder 1 tsp
Garlic Powder 1 tsp
Onion Powder 1 tsp
Salt, Kosher ½ tsp
Pepper, fresh ground to taste
Pepitas ¼ cup, toasted
Directions:
1. Mix together the pumpkin, coconut milk, and spices.
2. Thin out with water until desired consistency.
3. Heat before serving.
4. Garnish with toasted pepitas.
5. Enjoy!
