Cape Fear Cooking: Perfect Pumpkin Soup

By Corey Preece
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now nearly a month into fall, it’s a great time to dust off your cookbook and find that special soup recipe.

Or you can enjoy this simple yet delicious Pumpkin Soup recipe from Chef Gwen Gulliksen at the GLOW Academy of Wilmington.

Chef Gwen uses coconut milk, curry, and cumin to give the dish a decidedly southeast Asian flavor, but you can take this base recipe in so many directions.

And besides, it’s fall, who doesn’t love pumpkin anything? Enjoy!

Chef Gwen’s Pumpkin Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

Pumpkin Puree 1 can

Coconut Milk, unsweetened 1 can

Curry Powder 1 tsp

Garlic Powder 1 tsp

Onion Powder 1 tsp

Salt, Kosher ½ tsp

Pepper, fresh ground to taste

Pepitas ¼ cup, toasted

Directions:

1. Mix together the pumpkin, coconut milk, and spices.

2. Thin out with water until desired consistency.

3. Heat before serving.

4. Garnish with toasted pepitas.

5. Enjoy!

