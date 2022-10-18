Senior Connect
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

Dorothy Deaver
Dorothy Deaver(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman with selling methamphetamine on Monday, October 17.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit along with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Lewis Street Bladenboro, NC. After executing the search warrant deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material,” claimed the BCSO in a release.

Bladenboro-resident Dorothy Deaver, 36, is held with a $50,000 secured bond and was charged with:

  • Possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Maintain dwelling for sell/keep controlled substance
  • Possess drug paraphernalia

The announcement cites community complaints as a factor in the search warrant.

