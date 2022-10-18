Senior Connect
Black Voters Matter holds community rally in downtown Wilmington

By Tyana Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers created a fall bus tour to help mobilize black voters to go to the polls on November 8.

Dubbed the “Blackest Bus in America”, four of these buses arrived in Wilmington on Monday as part of the Black Voters Matter rally. The tour will make stops throughout North Carolina until Thursday.

Leaders of the rally say this midterm election is historical and one of the most important black voters have faced in many years.

“Particularly to our young people, I don’t want them to take anything for granted. Don’t take life for granted. I don’t take this vote for granted a lot of people went to jail to get the right to vote. A lot of people died to get the right to vote,” Dr. Ben Chavis, leader of the civil rights group Wilmington 10, said.

In conjunction with the Get Out and Vote campaign, organizers hope to raise awareness of important issues affecting the black community in North Carolina and engage and mobilize existing efforts.

Coordinators of the tour say there is strength in numbers on Election Day.

“Just us standing together unifies strength. And that’s what we’re showing today we’re showing power, were showing strength, were showing political power. Which is something that the system has been oppressing us and trying to stop us from being able to do for so, long we’re talking about political power in the black community,” DaQuan Peters, coordinator at New Hanover County Second Chances Alliance, said.

