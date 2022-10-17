Senior Connect
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts

Jerry Godfrey (left) and Lavar Gadson (right)
Jerry Godfrey (left) and Lavar Gadson (right)(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people in connection to drug busts on October 11 and October 13.

“On Tuesday, October 11th the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of N. 11th Street. After detaining everyone inside, officers conducted a search and seized just over 27 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of ecstasy, a handgun, and nearly $3,000 in cash,” stated the WPD in a release.

Wilmington-resident Lavar Tyshaun Gadson, 37, was arrested and is now being held under a $275,000 bond. He is facing charges of:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • Possession of schedule I controlled substances
  • Manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a park
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of distributing narcotics
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

“In a separate search, on Thursday, the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant in the 800 block of S. 8th Street. After detaining everyone inside, officers conducted a search and seized just over 13.5 grams of powder cocaine, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, 794 grams of marijuana, and a handgun,” said the WPD.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jerry Godfrey, another Wilmington resident, who is being held without bond. He is facing charges of:

  • Two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • Manufacturing cocaine
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of distributing narcotics
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a park
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Misdemeanor child abuse

