Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people in connection to drug busts on October 11 and October 13.

“On Tuesday, October 11th the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of N. 11th Street. After detaining everyone inside, officers conducted a search and seized just over 27 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of ecstasy, a handgun, and nearly $3,000 in cash,” stated the WPD in a release.

Wilmington-resident Lavar Tyshaun Gadson, 37, was arrested and is now being held under a $275,000 bond. He is facing charges of:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession of schedule I controlled substances

Manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a park

Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of distributing narcotics

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

“In a separate search, on Thursday, the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant in the 800 block of S. 8th Street. After detaining everyone inside, officers conducted a search and seized just over 13.5 grams of powder cocaine, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, 794 grams of marijuana, and a handgun,” said the WPD.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jerry Godfrey, another Wilmington resident, who is being held without bond. He is facing charges of:

Two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Manufacturing cocaine

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of distributing narcotics

Possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a park

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Misdemeanor child abuse

