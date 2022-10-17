Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing construction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider donating three properties designated as surplus to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing construction at their meeting on Tuesday, October 18.

“For more than a decade we have sought opportunities to increase housing stock, help make the dream of homeownership a reality, and adjusted our land development code to incentivize more affordable housing. Despite the city’s progress, we still have a great need in Wilmington as our community grows. Partnering with Habitat will help us continue to close the gap between what we have and what we need,” Mayor Bill Saffo said in a release.

Per the agenda, the N 8th St. property is about 1,600 square feet and zoned R-3, which is for single-family homes, duplexes and similar uses. The 701 Red Cross St. property is 2,150 square feet and zoned HD-MU, which is for properties within a historic district with a mix of possible uses. The 708 Swann St. property is 2,700 square feet and zoned R-3, like the N 8th St. property. The tax appraisals for the properties combined add up to $84,200.

The Cape Fear Housing Coalition declared its support of the donation in a release:

“We are confident, based on Cape Fear Habitat’s decades of success and service to our region, that this proposal would make a real and lasting difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable community members. The Cape Fear Housing Coalition is proud to endorse this project as a model of responsible and affordable development that positively contributes to the overall quality of life in our city.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.