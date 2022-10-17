Senior Connect
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it. (Source: Matthew Jara via KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.

According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.

Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
