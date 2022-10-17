USDA awards $2 million for health efforts in rural North Carolina

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $2 million in grant funding to health efforts in rural parts of North Carolina. Bladen Healthcare received $282,000 of that funding, per a USDA announcement on October 17.

“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity for the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities,” Xochitl Torres Small, USDA Rural Development Under Secretary, said in the announcement.

Bladen Healthcare plans to use the funding for a Caterpillar 200-kilowatt diesel-fueled generator. For comparison, Forbes Home writes that the average house needs less than 10 kilowatts, though your mileage may vary.

The other grants were:

$425,000 to Bounty and Soul in Buncombe County for meals and food distribution

$371,000 to McDowell Local Food Advisory Council in McDowell County for food distribution

$1 million to Washington Regional Medical Center in Washington County for renovations

