USDA awards $2 million for health efforts in rural North Carolina

Bladen Healthcare plans to use the funding for a Caterpillar 200-kilowatt diesel-fueled...
Bladen Healthcare plans to use the funding for a Caterpillar 200-kilowatt diesel-fueled generator.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $2 million in grant funding to health efforts in rural parts of North Carolina. Bladen Healthcare received $282,000 of that funding, per a USDA announcement on October 17.

“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity for the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities,” Xochitl Torres Small, USDA Rural Development Under Secretary, said in the announcement.

Bladen Healthcare plans to use the funding for a Caterpillar 200-kilowatt diesel-fueled generator. For comparison, Forbes Home writes that the average house needs less than 10 kilowatts, though your mileage may vary.

The other grants were:

  • $425,000 to Bounty and Soul in Buncombe County for meals and food distribution
  • $371,000 to McDowell Local Food Advisory Council in McDowell County for food distribution
  • $1 million to Washington Regional Medical Center in Washington County for renovations

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear area to participate in...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass...
12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say

Latest News

Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
The Pacon Manufacturing facility in Navassa
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Pink Energy solar company files for bankruptcy leaving customers in the dark
Green areas are recreational open space, the blue outline is open space for wetlands (the...
Planning board recommends updated Malmo Loop Road proposal with 912 more housing units