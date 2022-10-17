Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes

Ukrainian officials say two schools were destroyed by Russian missiles on Sunday. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country.

Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit, and urged residents to take shelter. The early morning explosions sparked a fire in a non-residential building and damaged several apartment blocks, Klichko said in his Telegram channel. No further details were immediately known. There was no word yet on casualties.

The explosions came from the same central Kyiv district where a week ago a missile struck a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.

Social media posts showed a fire in the area of the apparent strike, with black smoke rising into the early morning light.

Russian forces struck Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones, wrote Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, in a post on the Telegram social media site. Russia has repeatedly been using the so-called suicide drones in recent weeks to target urban centers and infrastructure, including power stations.

Strikes in central Kyiv became a rarity in the last several months after Russian forces failed to capture the capital in the beginning of the war. Last week’s early morning strikes were the first explosions heard in Kyiv’s city center in several months, and put Kyiv as well as the rest of the country back on edge as the war nears nine months. Monday’s blasts seemed to continue what many fear could become more common occurrences in urban centers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week’s strikes were in retaliation for the bombing of a bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland. Putin blames Ukraine for masterminding the blast, which suspended traffic over the bridge and curtailed Moscow’s ability to use the bridge to supply Russian troops in the occupied regions of southern Ukraine.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces pressed their counteroffensive. (CNN, COURTESY 63RD INFANTRY MECHANIZED BRIGADE)

The strike on Kyiv comes as fighting has intensified in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, as well as the continued Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last night in his evening address that there was heavy fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the bulk of the industrial east known as the Donbas, and were two of four regions annexed by Russia in September in defiance of international law.

On Sunday, the Russian-backed regime in the Donetsk region said Ukraine had shelled its central administrative building in a direct hit. No casualties were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in one...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
Ironman triathlon
Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon

Latest News

The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
The Amber Alerts for 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and 2-year-old Aila Jones out of Pensacola,...
Suspected kidnapper arrested; 2 kids found safe
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington