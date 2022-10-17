Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Toddler dies after shooting in car in Johnston County, deputy says

Johnston County deputies are investigating Sunday night after a toddler was shot and killed in...
Johnston County deputies are investigating Sunday night after a toddler was shot and killed in a car, officials said.(WILX)
By Rodney Overton and Nick Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) - Johnston County deputies are investigating Sunday night after a toddler was shot and killed in a car, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Watson Road, which is just east of Interstate 95 in the McGee Crossroads area, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, Caldwell said.

Deputies are not searching for any suspects, he added.

The identity of the child is not being released Sunday night.

The area where the shooting happened is about 12 miles north of Benson near West Johnston High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in one...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months

Latest News

More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass...
12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead