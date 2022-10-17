SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon.

Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.

Multiple deputies were at the scene, along with a crime scene unit. Investigators fully dressed in blue protective garb entered the home shortly before noon. WITN talked to investigators at the scene this morning, as they searched the trailer off NC-33 where a woman’s body was found.

“A bad smell, odor was coming up outta there,” said one neighbor. “Come to find out, there’s a body over in there.”

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said the woman had likely been dead for some time. “Certainly, it is kind of apparent that there is some foul odor that is coming from the residence which would indicate that this person has been here for more than a few days,” she explained.

This woman’s death concerned neighbors, who said they’d noticed strange things happening between a couple they said lived in the home. “When you’re in a trailer park, neighbors notice things, you know?” one neighbor said.

The property manager said the woman moved into this home on October 10. Neighbors told us they noticed her and a man often acting erratically.

“The trailer over there for the last few weeks, we have seen the young lady and haven’t really seen him but have heard them fiercely arguing over there,” explained one neighbor.

“One day, me and my girlfriend was out here walking for exercise and what-not,” said Christian Salinis, who lives a few doors down on the other side of the road. “And they drove off but when they hit the gas they just spinned tires and stuff, so it was kind of weird.”

Sheriff Dance said they are preparing to question a man who is a person of interest in the case. “Our officers are still investigating, and we would ask that you all give us the time to complete our investigation and we will be more than happy to share further information,” she said.

Some neighbors said this is a sign the area needs more monitoring. “They need a police department in little Grimesland. They sure do,” said one neighbor.

The sheriff said there is no confirmation on a cause of death yet, but said there is a man in custody for an unrelated crime who is a person of interest in the woman’s death. Officials say there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office. The name of the victim has not been released, pending her family being notified.

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late this morning. (WITN)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.