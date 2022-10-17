‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.

Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people killed. The couple was married five years.

“She was fun-loving,” Howard said. “A firecracker at sometimes. She would tell you what’s on her mind.”

Howard recalled what happened on Oct. 13 when he got back to the house after running errands.

“I pulled in the driveway [and saw] a body leaning on [the] driveway near the porch,” Howard said. “I didn’t know it was [Marcille ‘Lynn’ Gardner] at first.”

Gardner, who was a walking friend of Connors, is a special education teacher. Gardner just turned 60.

