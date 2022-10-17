Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed 248-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Independence Blvd. and River Road is headed to the Wilmington City Council for its second reading on Tuesday, October 18. The revised proposal includes recommendations made by the councilmembers at their meeting on Oct. 4.

At that previous meeting, the council approved the first reading 6-1 and voted against waiving the second reading 6-1.

The application was submitted by Cape Fear Development Partners, LLC on the behalf of the owner, SCS Ventures, LLC.

The 248-unit complex would be located at 4126 River Road and requires rezoning to be created: from Light Industrial District zoning to High-Density Multiple-dwelling Residential (Conditional District) zoning.

Developers are typically required to share at least some of the road improvement cost required for a new development. The traffic impact analysis determined there needed to be a better intersection at River Road and Independence Blvd., but there is a catch. The city already had an agreement with Newland Development (NNP IV -Cape Fear River, LLC) for Riverlights which requires them to pay for improvements to the intersection in 2031.

If council does approve the development, certificates of occupancy would not be awarded to any buildings on the property until Cape Fear Development Partners either figures out an agreement with Newland to move forward the full suite of planned improvements or installs a temporary traffic signal to control the intersection.

