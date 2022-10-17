Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for Surf City Schools

The Pender County Commissioners heard several items at its meeting on October 17, including...
The Pender County Commissioners heard several items at its meeting on October 17, including modular classes for Surf City Schools and an update on Pender Memorial Hospital.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Commissioners heard several items at its meeting on October 17, including modular classes for Surf City Schools and an update on Pender Memorial Hospital.

Modular units for Surf City Schools

The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for Surf City Elementary and Surf City Middle Schools quad mobile units for the next school year.

According to documents from Pender County Commissioners, the mobile classrooms in Surf City Elementary and Surf City Middle Schools are currently 8 to 10 months out from the order date.

Without the additional space, there will be no additional classrooms available at Surf City Elementary next school year, if they maintain the current student enrollment growth.

Surf City Middle is less than 50 students from being over capacity, and it is the only school not at or above capacity on the east side of the county. The county’s numbers show Surf City Elementary at 823 students with a building capacity of 745 and Surf City Middle at 708 with a building capacity of 750 students.

Pender Memorial Hospital

The commissioners voted to postpone choosing another provider or extending their partnership with Novant Health, deciding that they would prefer public hearings be held on the issue.

The commissioners previously denied a proposed contract with Juniper Advisory to aid in the process of finding a provider to operate Pender Memorial Hospital, and currently, Novant Health is the current provider.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Jerry Godfrey (left) and Lavar Gadson (right)
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear area to participate in...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

Commissioners heard from the Wilmington Housing Authority about progress made to get people...
Wilmington Housing Authority updates commissioners on displaced residents
The NC NAACP is formally requesting the U.S. Department of Justice to take action to "further...
NC NAACP formally requests federal government action on sheriff of Columbus County
Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning...
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife