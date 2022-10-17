Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for Surf City Schools

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Commissioners heard several items at its meeting on October 17, including modular classes for Surf City Schools and an update on Pender Memorial Hospital.

Modular units for Surf City Schools

The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for Surf City Elementary and Surf City Middle Schools quad mobile units for the next school year.

According to documents from Pender County Commissioners, the mobile classrooms in Surf City Elementary and Surf City Middle Schools are currently 8 to 10 months out from the order date.

Without the additional space, there will be no additional classrooms available at Surf City Elementary next school year, if they maintain the current student enrollment growth.

Surf City Middle is less than 50 students from being over capacity, and it is the only school not at or above capacity on the east side of the county. The county’s numbers show Surf City Elementary at 823 students with a building capacity of 745 and Surf City Middle at 708 with a building capacity of 750 students.

Pender Memorial Hospital

The commissioners voted to postpone choosing another provider or extending their partnership with Novant Health, deciding that they would prefer public hearings be held on the issue.

The commissioners previously denied a proposed contract with Juniper Advisory to aid in the process of finding a provider to operate Pender Memorial Hospital, and currently, Novant Health is the current provider.

