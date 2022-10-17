Senior Connect
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners hears update from Wilmington Housing Authority

Tyrone Garrett provided an update from the Wilmington Housing Authority concerning their remediation efforts.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners held a meeting on Oct. 17, during which an update from the Wilmington Housing Authority was presented.

Tyrone Garrett provided the update from the WHA concerning their remediation efforts to help residents get back into homes that were previously infested with mold.

In September, the Wilmington Housing Authority received $13,000 in grants to assist their remediation efforts.

Since May, WHA reports that nearly 50 people have been able to return to their homes. In addition, Garrett announced the launch of a voucher program to help residents furnish their homes.

“It’s been a very productive effort,” said Garrett. “They’ve elected to either use a voucher for a furniture store or utilize the cash to go out and buy their own belongings. I think that’s worked out pretty well because that’s the one obstacle that was preventing many families from moving from their hotel back to their particular units.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

