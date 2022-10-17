Senior Connect
NC NAACP formally requests federal government action on sheriff of Columbus County

The NC NAACP is formally requesting the U.S. Department of Justice to take action to "further...
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina NAACP attorneys submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice on October 15, detailing requests for additional remedies after a recording of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene surfaced wherein he made several racist comments.

Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”

“Sheriff Greene has been temporarily suspended, but still remains on the ballot for the upcoming sheriff election, a contest that he won by just 34 votes. The NC NAACP has extreme concern about the potential for an increase in voter intimidation problems in Columbus County,” wrote the NC NAACP in the release.

Greene was suspended from the position last month, and the hearing on the petition for removal is scheduled for October 24 at 10 a.m.

Per the NC NAACP, they requested three actions from the DOJ:

  1. Expedite and ensure the full independence of a Federal civil rights investigation into the statements made and discriminatory actions taken by Sheriff Jody Greene.
  2. Deploy DOJ election monitors to Columbus County during the upcoming November 2022 General Election, including during the 17 days of early voting proceeding election day.
  3. Hold a listening session with community members in Columbus County to determine other civil rights violations and community needs that the Department of Justice has the authority to provide a path to redress.

