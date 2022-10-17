N.C. House and Senate candidates to speak at election townhall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates running for spots on the North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate will speak at a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 19 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium.

The meeting will be streamed live on the WECT website and Facebook page, and the community is welcome to attend in person. If you would like to submit a question aimed at any or all of the candidates, you can do via this online form.

WECT’s Jon Evans will host the forum, and WECT’s Michael Praats, WHQR’s Ben Schachtman and Port City Daily’s Amy Passaretti will moderate the forum.

The forum will also be saved for viewing afterwards. You can watch the previous candidate forums in full below:

