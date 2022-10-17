Senior Connect
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOMBALL, Texas (Gray News) – A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.

The sheriff’s office said Towne stabbed the child at Spring Creek Park in Tomball on Sunday afternoon and then drove her to the hospital.

When she arrived, she asked hospital staff for a wheelchair because “her daughter’s body was hurting.” An emergency room nurse walked with Towne back to her Jeep Cherokee, where the nurse found the 5-year-old unresponsive in the vehicle.

Officials said the child’s body was partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, and there were lacerations and ligature marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers with the Tomball Police Department responded to the hospital and took Towne into custody. She was charged with capital murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail.

