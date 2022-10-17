Federal court sentences man to 6.5 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 46-year-old man from Whiteville was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and 5 years on federal supervised probation during a federal court proceeding for possession of a firearm by a felon on October 5, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut was arrested on a federal indictment for the charge on February 22.

The previous year on July 16, he was arrested while on parole and charged on the state level with five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon along with multiple drug-related crimes. The arrest followed a search made by a special CCSO unit including SWAT, HEAT, Narcotics and ATF Violent Crimes Task Force members.

