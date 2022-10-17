Senior Connect
Federal court sentences man to 6.5 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon

Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus...
Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center as a federal inmate with no bond
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 46-year-old man from Whiteville was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and 5 years on federal supervised probation during a federal court proceeding for possession of a firearm by a felon on October 5, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut was arrested on a federal indictment for the charge on February 22.

The previous year on July 16, he was arrested while on parole and charged on the state level with five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon along with multiple drug-related crimes. The arrest followed a search made by a special CCSO unit including SWAT, HEAT, Narcotics and ATF Violent Crimes Task Force members.

Previously: Special law enforcement unit charges man with federal crimes

