Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GRAPHIC: Caught on video: Car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife

Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police...
Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police chase.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Manatee County K-9 is recovering from injuries after a suspected car thief slashed it with a knife before being apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say at about 4 p.m. Friday, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen car in the parking lot of a Walmart. When the driver saw deputies, he intentionally rammed a patrol vehicle with the stolen car, drove over a shopping cart corral and fled.

A sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the fleeing vehicle in the 3600 block of U.S. 301 running off the road and crashing into a fence.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video and images in this story may contain disturbing content.

A suspect was caught on video during a chase in which a police K-9 was hurt.

Darlington climbed out of the vehicle and broke into an unoccupied house on 27th Street East, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies surrounded the house but Darlington refused to surrender to deputies. When deputies entered the house, they found Darlington armed with two large knives in the master bedroom.

As the K-9 unit approached, Darlington swung the blades at K-9 Loki, cutting him on his nose and face. Darlington was quickly apprehended.

K-9 Loki is recovering after being slashed by a car theft suspect.
K-9 Loki is recovering after being slashed by a car theft suspect.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Loki, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, received 12 stitches to his face. He is expected to make a full recovery and be back to work in about two weeks. No other deputies were injured.

Deputies said they discovered a substance they suspect to be fentanyl on Darlington. They also found him to be in possession of stolen property taken from the residence.

Darlington had two outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

He is now charged with a list of other crimes, including possession of stolen vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and felony criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear area to participate in...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass...
12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Caught on camera: A car owner flings himself on top of his car while someone tries to steal it.
Video shows man clinging to SUV to stop attempted vehicle theft
Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and is being held in the Columbus...
Federal court sentences man to 6.5 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon