Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement

The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work.

Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.

In the announcement, the city stated that a flagger will initially be used during the day to allow for turning movement at the intersection. The Walnut St. and Front St. intersection will be fully closed at night and will eventually be closed during the day.

The city expects the intersection to be back open in December.

The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will...
The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work.(City of Wilmington)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in one...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will...
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Traffic changes expected due to Ironman 70.3 triathlon and ongoing film production
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa