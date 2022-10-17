Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work.

Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.

In the announcement, the city stated that a flagger will initially be used during the day to allow for turning movement at the intersection. The Walnut St. and Front St. intersection will be fully closed at night and will eventually be closed during the day.

The city expects the intersection to be back open in December.

