First Alert Forecast: big blast of cold air arrives soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Monday. Big changes are on the horizon as a strong cold front is poised to pass through the Cape Fear Region cold frontal passage late Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect warm 80s for highs on Monday compared to a sharply colder set of 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so extra TLC to protect any sensitive plants and outdoor pets would be wise.

In the tropics: no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days! The Atlantic hurricane season continues through November 30 and as always, your First Alert Weather Team will keep you in the know should anything develop.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

