Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike

Duke Energy proposes rate hikes of 16-19%
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes of 16-19%(WECT)
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With colder temperatures on the way, you may be turning on the heater and that’s going to cost you more if Duke Energy gets approval to raise rates.

The company is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to approve a 16 percent rate increase for customers over the next three years.

The biggest increase would be for the upcoming year when it would jump eight and a half percent, followed by two increases of nearly four percent in each of the following two years.

If approved, it would add up to about 25 dollars more a month for the average homeowner.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy says the price hike comes from the higher oil prices and also, “Duke Energy has been making a number of grid improvements across the state to improve reliability and resiliency, especially in the Cape Fear region where we’ve done a lot of improvements to better protect against hurricanes and severe weather,” said Brooks.

Duke Energy started notifying customers last month to prepare for higher costs and this will be over a three-year period. If you are struggling to pay your bill, Brooks says to reach out to Duke Energy and they will set up a plan.

