Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18-year-old Xander Steven Leonard as of Monday, October 17.

Per the release, Leonard is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds and has dark hair and dark brown eyes.

Leonard is believed to be driving a white Pontiac car. The BCSO stated that he was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

