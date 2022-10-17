Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Xander Steven Leonard as of Monday,...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Xander Steven Leonard as of Monday, October 17.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18-year-old Xander Steven Leonard as of Monday, October 17.

Per the release, Leonard is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds and has dark hair and dark brown eyes.

Leonard is believed to be driving a white Pontiac car. The BCSO stated that he was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

