Brunswick Co. seeking community input for ‘Blueprint Brunswick 2040′

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of Brunswick County are encouraged to attend the upcoming “Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Community Drop-In Meeting” to provide feedback.

Per the announcement, the meeting is scheduled to occur from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Presentations will begin at 6 and 7 p.m., with attendees being free to come and go at their convenience. The meeting will take place at the Brunswick Center at Supply at 101 Stone Chimney Road.

The county is seeking input to help refine and prioritize the recommendations and actions steps needed to finalize the draft Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Per the release, draft maps are available for review and comment, including the Vision Plan and the future Parks and Recreation map.

“The maps represent draft policy ideas that will ultimately guide future growth, decisions, and investments in infrastructure and services in the county through 2040,” stated the announcement from the county.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, resources can be found on the Brunswick County website. Additionally, residents can use the site to submit their input.

The community is asked to direct their questions to:

Residents of Brunswick County are encouraged to attend the upcoming “Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Community Drop-In Meeting” to provide feedback.(Brunswick County)

