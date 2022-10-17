Breedlove named superintendent for Pender County Schools

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has a new superintendent on the way.

The Pender County Board of Education announced Monday that Dr. William Bradley (Brad) Breedlove has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Schools.

“I am very honored and excited to serve the students, families, and communities within Pender County.” said Dr. Breedlove. “The success of the students in Pender County Schools is a testament to the teamwork between teachers, staff, administration, parents, and the various community partners. I am very honored to work with this amazing team of educators. Pender County Schools has a track record of success in preparing students for life beyond graduation and to be a part of this team is a true honor for me.”

Breedlove, who will step into his new role on Jan. 1, will replace Dr. Steven Hill, who retired earlier this month. Dr. Michael Bracy currently is serving as interim superintendent.

Breedlove spent 23 years with Union County Public Schools where he most recently served as Chief Academic Officer.

“As board chair I would like to welcome Dr. Breedlove to the Pender County Schools family,” said Pender County Board of Education Chair Brad George. “As Chief Academic officer of one of North Carolina’s top performing districts with 53 schools, 43,000 students, and 5,000 employees the Board felt he would be a great leader to continue the success and move the district to the next level.”

