Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say

More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass...
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
By Rodney Overton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.

The mass shooting took place in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh on Thursday and left five people — including a Raleigh policeman — dead. Two other victims were also injured in the shooting, which also happened along a walking trail.

Sunday around 10:05 p.m. more than a dozen shots were fired by a man at a home in the same neighborhood, according to Raleigh police.

The shots were fired inside a home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, police said.

The street is just south of the Hedingham Golf Club clubhouse and off Hedingham Boulevard.

Police said no one was injured by the gunfire Sunday night.

A man was taken into custody and is being taken to a nearby hospital, but not for physical injuries, police said.

The mass shooting Thursday took place in the northeastern part of the Hedingham neighborhood on Sapphire Valley Drive and the nearby Neuse River Greenway. That area is about a 2-mile drive from the site of Sunday night’s gunfire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in one...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months

Latest News

Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire