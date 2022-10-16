SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill.

Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in flames around 11:15 p.m.

When the first fire started, Rick Moore and his family were on their way home from a football game. When they got home, they saw the flames.

“When we got here, all we saw was smoke, and it was dark, and all we could see was so many fire trucks and ems, and that’s what we noticed this morning — last night and this morning, we just noticed a lot of smoke,” said Moore.

Brock Kearney with Greene County emergency services told WITN that two adults and a young girl were able to escape the fire. They were looked at and released by EMS outside the burning home.

Lester Meson, a family member, said receiving the phone call shook him to the core.

“I was hurt. My blood pressure went up,” said Meson. “I was hollering my blood pressure; that hurt real bad, especially for the thirty-year-old with down syndrome.”

As for the family, Meson said they are shocked that this happened.

“She was like a little child, ya know we love her to death, and the momma is real sad, she paralyzed you know, she hurt by her husband and her child,” said Meson.

Emergency services say the Snow Hill Fire Department put the deadly fire out Saturday night and did it again when the house recaught fire early Sunday morning and afternoon.

The third fire broke out around 2:30, the attic roof then collapsed, and from there, the fire department deemed the home unsafe and just let it burn out. They attribute the fires on Sunday to hotspots that weren’t completely extinguished

Snow Hill Fire Chief, Leynwood Bunn took WITN through their actions in responding to the first and second fire.

“Fire department arrived on the scene. We did have one firefighter arrive on the scene and advise there were still two trapped in the house. Once we did, some escaped, we got hot hammers right now.” said Bunn. “About 9:30-10 the next day, we were called back up the fire was back up we worked on it again and trying what we can for the hotspots to bleed out.”

The cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation by the North Carolina SBI and Office of State Fire Marshal, according to emergency services director Brock Kearney.

