First Alert Forecast: wrapping up a phenomenal weekend, cold air arrives early this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a cool Saturday morning, temperatures topped out in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday's highs are likely to be two or three degrees warmer. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the weekend, great for any outdoor activities or festivities!

Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so protect any sensitive plants.

Some warm sunshine is expected Sunday afternoon but check out some of the lows next week behind a powerful cold front. Lows in the 30s means a risk of frost is in play in many locations. You'll want to protect any delicate plants. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/X5x4Y5J3TQ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) October 15, 2022

In the tropics: no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days!

