Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: wrapping up a phenomenal weekend, cold air arrives early this week

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! After a cool Saturday morning, temperatures topped out in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s highs are likely to be two or three degrees warmer. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the weekend, great for any outdoor activities or festivities!

Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so protect any sensitive plants.

In the tropics: no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever spot you choose, take your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Traffic changes expected due to Ironman 70.3 triathlon and ongoing film production
Ironman triathlon
Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
The Pacon Manufacturing facility in Navassa
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Oct. 15, 2022
First Alert Forecast: comfortable rest of your weekend ahead, cold air arrives next week
A big cooldown is on tap for next week
First Alert Forecast: nice rest of the weekend ahead, cold air arrives next week
A big cooldown is on tap for next week
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Oct. 15, 2022
A nearly perfect weekend ahead for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 14, 2022