First Alert Forecast: wrapping up a phenomenal weekend, cold air arrives early this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! After a cool Saturday morning, temperatures topped out in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s highs are likely to be two or three degrees warmer. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the weekend, great for any outdoor activities or festivities!
Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so protect any sensitive plants.
In the tropics: no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days!
