Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire(Patti Hewett)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business.

According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside until the building became unstable. From there, crews used a ladder truck to make an aerial attack.

Crews had the fire under control in just over an hour. Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County Fire Department assisted at the scene along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County EMS.

A press release from the fire department says although there was heavy damage to the building, there were no injuries.

The Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office is helping to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Traffic changes expected due to Ironman 70.3 triathlon and ongoing film production
Ironman triathlon
Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
The Pacon Manufacturing facility in Navassa
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months

Latest News

Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in one...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
RSV is just one of the seasonal viruses doctors expect every year, and it poses risks to...
Doctors seeing RSV cases early this year
Police said four people were shot at this house Thursday night.
Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured
Ironman triathlon
Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon