Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion

Crews said the hiker fell near the top of Hawksbill Mountain, which is located in the Linville Gorge.
Personnel determined that due to the nature of the patient’s injuries, they would need whole blood before they could be taken out of the woods.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews in Burke County saved a hiker on Saturday night after they fell approximately 45 feet at the top of Hawksbill Mountain.

According to Burke County Search and Rescue, EMS crews were dispatched to the area around 7 p.m. Once making contact with the patient, they immediately began assessment and advance life support (ALS) care.

Personnel determined that due to the nature of the patient’s injuries, they would need whole blood before they could be taken out of the woods.

While the patient was being stabilized by EMS, Burke Rescue and Burke Special Ops used ropes to set up a horizontal raise to bring the patient back to the top of the mountain.

Officials said high winds on the top of the mountain made helicopter extraction too dangerous to perform. As a result, the patient needed to be carried off the mountain.

Mountain Area Medical Airlift (MAMA) landed at the Brown Mountain Overlook while medical and rescue crews removed the patient from the woods.

Flight nurses hiked from a parking area to the patient’s location on a trail, bringing fresh whole blood with them. Once to the patient, a successful blood transfusion was performed.

All crews and the patient made it safely out of the woods around 1 a.m., officials said.

Once out of the woods, the patient was transported to a local trauma center.

According to Burke County Search and Rescue, Saturday’s incident marked the first whole blood delivery in the Linville Gorge.

Related: Lightning strikes near 7 hikers on Grandfather Mountain, 4 injured

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in one...
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
Kelly Zimmer DeMichele getting her booth ready for the NC Oyster Festival on Friday.
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months

Latest News

Johnston County deputies are investigating Sunday night after a toddler was shot and killed in...
Toddler dies after shooting in car in Johnston County, deputy says
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass...
12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say
Fatal car accident on Randall Parkway.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead