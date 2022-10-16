3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in the Ironman Triathalon, one of the hardest of its kind.

Participants had to swim, bike and run over 70 miles combined, which started in Wrightsville Beach and ended in downtown Wilmington.

The race started with a 1.2-mile swim in Banks Channel connected to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, followed by a 56-mile bike ride through two counties and a 13.1-mile run around Greenfield Lake and through downtown Wilmington.

It takes years of dedicated training and discipline for athletes to successfully accomplish this triathlon but most athletes wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this course if it wasn’t for their supporters on the sidelines cheering them on.

Lily Lahti, daughter of an athlete in the triathlon, is proud of her dad and couldn’t wait for him to see her smile on the sidelines.

“I’m really proud because he works really hard in everything he does to support our family. He’s woken up really early, done late training, gone swimming in a lake when he doesn’t want to and is pushing himself to the limit. I think that he’s amazing,” said Lahti.

Thousands of family, friends and spectators gathered throughout the entire course to cheer on their athlete. Some quickly followed the path of the race so they can see their athlete at multiple points of the course.

Kiella Molden, wife of an athlete, explains that it’s not just the training that is challenging but also combining it with their everyday life.

“He’s a husband, a father and also has his career but he always makes time for his training. He gets up at 5 am in the morning, he’s going out for a swim, goes biking every week with our neighbor, he’s running. He stays on a vigorous schedule, so I will say that staying the course of the schedule is something that can sometimes create a challenge,” said Molden.

Molden had a large fan club cheering him on including his wife, two kids and parents.

The first athlete to cross the finish line accomplished it in 4 hours and 3 minutes. The excitement at the finish line was breathtaking with exhausted athletes and supportive family and friends.

