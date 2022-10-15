Senior Connect
Ironman organizers finalize preparations for triathlon

By Tyana Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s toughest races returns tomorrow as athletes from across the globe get set to compete in the 2022 Ironman 70.3 North Carolina Triathlon.

The three-event race kicks off Saturday morning, and it covers more than 70 miles of swimming, biking, and running through the Cape Fear region.

Event Director Sami Winter says a lot of hands are needed to put together this event and, in addition to the 22 hundred athletes coming to push their limits, more than a thousand volunteers arrive to get the race going each year.

“That’s what makes this event so great. It’s just meeting all the individuals that come to do this and challenge themselves,” Winter said.

Greensboro native Jared Stratton says he traveled to Wilmington for the triathlon because it’s the only one in North Carolina. His focus is not only on the course but on the places and people that surround it.

“It’s gonna be nice running through downtown Wilmington and having everyone cheer us on. It is a beautiful run between the natural landscape and the hardscape out here. They’ve built it up really nicely around here, and the battleship in the background is going to be great,” Stratton said.

The race is one of the toughest around, with a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride, and then a half-marathon run around Greenfield Lake and through downtown Wilmington.

“Iron Man brand is all over the world, and I think that the Wilmington Area is perfect for it because he doesn’t wanna come to Wilmington,” Winter added.

The race kicks off just after 7 a.m. in Wrightsville Beach.

For more information on road closures in the area, click here.

