First Alert Forecast: comfortable weekend ahead, cold air arrives next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a cool Saturday morning, temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with 80s back in the mix by Sunday. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies all weekend, great for any outdoor activities or festivities!

Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs and 40s for nightly lows to become common by midweek, and a few frosty 30s may even mix in for some inland sections of the Cape Fear Region!

On the tropics: the Carolinas face no definable threats as the Atlantic Basin, in general, will remain inhospitable for storm development for the rest of the week. Tropical Storm Karl, the exception to the tranquil rule, will cling to life in the far southern Gulf of Mexico for a short time; wind shear and land interaction are likely to kill the system by Saturday afternoon. Another weak tropical wave is located in the far eastern Atlantic.

