Doctors seeing RSV cases early this year

RSV is just one of the seasonal viruses doctors expect every year, and it poses risks to...
RSV is just one of the seasonal viruses doctors expect every year, and it poses risks to children as well as the elderly.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every year doctors and medical workers see seasonal illnesses like the flu but this year, one such seasonal illness is getting an early start.

RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus isn’t uncommon, and it presents in the colder months but according to Doctor David Priest of Novant Health, the virus is showing up unusually early.

The virus can cause inflammation and pneumonia, and as the name suggests it is a respiratory illness. Although most people only see minor symptoms and recover from RSV it can pose more serious threats to the young and the old, as well as people with breathing aliments.

The early start to RSV season poses some concerns with other illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 still in the community. All three can cause similar symptoms and while COVID-19 and the flu have effective vaccines, there isn’t one for RSV, Priest said.

Prevention is similar to other illnesses, washing your hands, avoiding those who are sick, and staying home if you do get sick are the best ways to keep yourself and the community safe Preist said.

