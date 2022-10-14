Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

“CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.

For emergencies (discolored water, loss of water service, non-functional drains), CFPUA recommends calling 910-332-6565. Otherwise, you can call CFPUA customer service at 910-332-6550.

