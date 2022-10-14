Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival.

There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.

One vendor made the trip up here from North Port, Florida. Kelly Zimmer DeMichele owns Island Sand Sculptures and travels all along the East Coast to sell her family’s artwork that they’ve been making since the mid-80s.

This is her first time here at the NC Oyster Festival and she says she can tell it’s going to be a great weekend here with all the positive energy and hospitality just from getting things set up today.

“Your community just pulls together and everybody is here. So, this is a great way to promote your area and I feel very confident from everybody that I spoke to that it’s gonna be fabulous. I hear it is a fabulous show. So, I’m excited about that. This is my first year. Hopefully, it’s not my last,” DeMichele said.

Her family’s house got hit hard by Hurricane Ian two weeks ago, so her husband and kids are back home picking up the pieces from the storm. She is in Ocean Isle Beach and traveling to other festivals along the East Coast to keep supporting her family.

“My family has been creating these sculptures for three generations. We are the middle of the three. My husband and I, and then we have three sons that create these sculptures. My sons do the really big ones for people that have big walls and really high ceilings. My husband and I just do the medium-sized ones because I try and do these shows on my own,” DeMichele added.

