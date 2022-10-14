Senior Connect
SLED: 3 charged in Myrtle Beach human trafficking case

From left to right: Kwame Vereen, Lashon Ladson, Brittany Rutledge-Jackson
From left to right: Kwame Vereen, Lashon Ladson, Brittany Rutledge-Jackson(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have charged three people from Longs in connection to a human trafficking case in Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson were arrested Thursday, each charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.

Ladson and Vereen are also each charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, the incidents occurred between Sept. 13-15 at the Comfort Suites Hotel, located at 710 Frontage Road East in Myrtle Beach.

Jackson allegedly recruited a victim knowing they would be “subjected to, or for the purposes of sex trafficking, forced labor or services, for the purposes of performing sexual acts for compensation.”

Ladson and Vereen then engaged in sexual battery of the victim, according to the warrants.

All three suspects are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday.

“SLED agents, along with our law enforcement and community partners who make up the SC Human Trafficking Task Force, are committed to finding those responsible for exploiting vulnerable individuals to ensure justice is served for survivors,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. “It is so important for anyone who may suspect human trafficking to report it. If you or someone you know is being trafficked, help is available.”

SLED also stated that the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force believes there may be more victims in the case. Multiple agencies, including the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations all assisted in the investigation.

If you are a victim of human trafficking in South Carolina, you’re asked to call SLED’s human trafficking unit at 803-896-5591.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

