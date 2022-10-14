Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel.

The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market.

The plans call for a six-story building with 139 units.

A review date for the city’s Technical Review Committee had not been determined as of Friday morning.

