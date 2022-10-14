Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott...
A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel.(Timmons Group)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel.

The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market.

The plans call for a six-story building with 139 units.

A review date for the city’s Technical Review Committee had not been determined as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a major outage affecting around 16,000 customers, power has been restored in New Hanover...
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
Off-duty officer among several people shot, killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

Latest News

The 2020 Art-Oberfest Art Crawl
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
‘Mammo-Glam Party,’ ‘Tailgate for Prostate’ health events to be held in Columbus Co.
‘Mammo-Glam Party,’ ‘Tailgate for Prostate’ health events to be held in Columbus Co.