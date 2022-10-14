Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter.

According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective Services would like to remind owners to get their pets spayed/neutered. To learn more about spay/neuter services, please visit the shelter’s website.

A physical examination, rabies vaccination and spay/neuter will be included with the adoption fee, per the shelter.

Those interested in adopting Cason can visit the Brunswick County Animal Shelter at 429 Green Swamp Road, Supply. For adoptions, the shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, please call (910) 754-8204 or visit the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services website. The shelter can also be reached by sending an email to animalservices@brunswicksheriff.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.