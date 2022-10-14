Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital.

Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.

Because the person was driven away before an assessment by law enforcement, the cause of their hospitalization is not known for certain, according to a police spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing; police ask anyone with information to contact the Chadbourn Police Department at 910-654-4146 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.