Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation...
The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital.

Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.

Because the person was driven away before an assessment by law enforcement, the cause of their hospitalization is not known for certain, according to a police spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing; police ask anyone with information to contact the Chadbourn Police Department at 910-654-4146 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

